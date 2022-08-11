Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Down 98.6% in July

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the July 15th total of 120,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAUHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Straumann from CHF 205 to CHF 150 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.81.

Straumann Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS SAUHY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.42. 47,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,549. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

