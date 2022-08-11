Stratis (STRAX) Reaches Market Cap of $105.18 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00003079 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $105.18 million and $9.79 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000312 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001695 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015137 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00010202 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 139,818,465 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies' needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts. In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform: Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation. STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above. “

