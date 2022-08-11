StockNews.com Upgrades Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) to Strong-Buy

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Pampa Energía from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of PAM stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.56. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Aviva Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 487.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 887,249 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 210,300 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 119,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 143.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

