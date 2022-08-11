StockNews.com Lowers Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. Infosys has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Infosys during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 160.1% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

