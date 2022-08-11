StockNews.com Lowers Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BUR opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services. The company offers asset management services, including core legal finance, complex strategies, and post-settlement finance. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

