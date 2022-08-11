StockNews.com Lowers Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Burford Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BUR opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92. Burford Capital has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $12.45.
Burford Capital Company Profile
