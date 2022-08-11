StockNews.com Lowers Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) to Buy

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

ASRT has been the topic of several other reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of ASRT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. 1,265,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,003. Assertio has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $181.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Assertio had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assertio will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $105,357.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,664.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASRT. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the first quarter valued at $1,336,000. Friess Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 36.0% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,196,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 316,452 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the first quarter valued at $540,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the first quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 743.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 181,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 160,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

