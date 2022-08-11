StockNews.com Lowers Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) to Buy

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
ASRT has been the topic of several other reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Assertio Price Performance
Shares of ASRT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.00. 1,265,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,003. Assertio has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $181.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Insider Transactions at Assertio
In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 44,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $105,357.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,664.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASRT. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the first quarter valued at $1,336,000. Friess Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 36.0% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,196,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 316,452 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the first quarter valued at $540,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the first quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Assertio by 743.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 181,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 160,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.
Assertio Company Profile
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
