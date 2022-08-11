StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

YRD opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.35. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yiren Digital in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Yiren Digital by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

