StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $124.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

