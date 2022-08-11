StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $124.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 10.52%.
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
