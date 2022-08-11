StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $358.50 million, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $27.99.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Global Indemnity Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Seth Gersch purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $79,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,396.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 44.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter worth $15,427,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

