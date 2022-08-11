StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ CLWT opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. Euro Tech has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $2.68.

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

