StockNews.com Downgrades AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) to Sell

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AAON from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

AAON Price Performance

NASDAQ AAON traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,675. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 0.69. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.33 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. AAON’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $177,205.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at $219,447.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,358 shares of company stock valued at $877,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAON. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,321,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,300,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,891,000 after buying an additional 33,557 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 14.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after buying an additional 316,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AAON by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,491,000 after buying an additional 54,789 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in AAON by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,098,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,232,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Stories

