Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cameco Put Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 28,210 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 942% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34. Cameco has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 400.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 92.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.