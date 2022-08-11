Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,885 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical daily volume of 157 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 27,397,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,998.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,698,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,999,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Price Performance

EVLO stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $158.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Featured Stories

