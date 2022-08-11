Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Kirkland’s Call Options (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,808 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,683% compared to the average volume of 550 call options.

KIRK has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osmium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,674,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 386,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 145,366 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 148,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 77,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.81. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $27.22.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $103.29 million during the quarter.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

