Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $54,083.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,925 shares of company stock valued at $8,896,652. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

Shares of META traded up $9.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.02. 917,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,839,969. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.26. The company has a market capitalization of $478.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

