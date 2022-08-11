Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.63 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $69.02 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Standard Tokenization Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,766.16 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004048 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00131377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00036910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00064887 BTC.

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,670,278 coins. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Tokenization Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.