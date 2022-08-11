STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $97.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $87.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 150.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average is $70.21. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $163.08.

Insider Activity

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.78%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,808,751.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $2,460,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.