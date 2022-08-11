SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) Short Interest Update

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, an increase of 132.5% from the July 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SpringBig in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

SpringBig Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of SpringBig stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 225,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,764. SpringBig has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

SpringBig Company Profile

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

Featured Articles

