Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,878 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,598,000 after purchasing an additional 831,987 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,347,000 after purchasing an additional 147,279 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $172,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

IAU traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 108,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,141. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

