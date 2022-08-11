Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $5.25 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,241,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 120,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,456,254. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.