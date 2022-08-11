Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 5,400 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 7.9% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of CSX by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.54. 178,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,792,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Cowen decreased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

