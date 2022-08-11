Spheroid Universe Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Spheroid Universe has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $201,066.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00014990 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00039119 BTC.
Spheroid Universe Coin Profile
Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins and its circulating supply is 124,912,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
