Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.54

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.54 ($0.60) and traded as low as GBX 46.07 ($0.56). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.56), with a volume of 263,558 shares.

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of £239.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,208.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.46.

Speedy Hire Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. Speedy Hire’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Speedy Hire Company Profile

In other news, insider David J. B. Shearer bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($57,999.03).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

