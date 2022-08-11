SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) is Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,162 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises about 1.3% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $17,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUS stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.39. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,699. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $103.26 and a one year high of $131.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.82.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.