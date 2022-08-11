SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

GLD stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.99. 86,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,583,600. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $158.02 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

