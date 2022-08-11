Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at CIBC

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SDE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Spartan Delta to a “buy” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.18.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Trading Up 6.3 %

SDE stock traded up C$0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.72. 290,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,431. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of C$3.92 and a 1 year high of C$16.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02.

Insider Activity

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$322.42 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spartan Delta will post 2.8700001 EPS for the current year.

In other Spartan Delta news, Director Fotis Kalantzis sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.39, for a total transaction of C$673,874.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,123,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,912,710.11.

About Spartan Delta

(Get Rating)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.