Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE SWX traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.69. The company had a trading volume of 698,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,322. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.13. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.28). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $131,012.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $360,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $322,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,473.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $131,012.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $360,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $794,112. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,140,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $793,886,000 after acquiring an additional 857,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after purchasing an additional 690,696 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 17.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,318,000 after purchasing an additional 378,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 4,381.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 297,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 291,303 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

