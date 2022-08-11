Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,455 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.06% of Southwest Gas worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 2.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 28.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $322,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,473.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $322,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,473.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $62,599.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,655.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $794,112. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

NYSE:SWX opened at $75.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.28). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

