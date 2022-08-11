Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Shares of Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 8000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.06.

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal and mineral resources in North America. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Oro Cruz Property covering an area of 2,160 hectares located in the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, southeast California; and option to acquire 100% interest in Pedro Gold Project covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

