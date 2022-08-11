Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 78.88% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOHO. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 7.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 834,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 54,955 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 9.2% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.