SORA (XOR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.55 Million

SORA (XOR) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. SORA has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of SORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SORA coin can now be bought for about $3.16 or 0.00013000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SORA has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VeraOne (VRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00254830 BTC.

Bankroll Vault (VLT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000312 BTC.

SORA Profile

SORA is a coin. SORA’s total supply is 406,855 coins and its circulating supply is 1,144,048 coins. The Reddit community for SORA is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SORA is sora.org. SORA’s official Twitter account is @sora_xor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SORA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sora Ecosystem, a decentralized autonomous economy that works for all. Within the Sora App, users can send and receive Sora XOR tokens, build reputation points, and earn XOR by voting on projects curated by Sora. “

