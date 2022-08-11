Sopheon (LON:SPE) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Sopheon plc (LON:SPE – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 500 ($6.04) and last traded at GBX 510 ($6.16). Approximately 7,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 11,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 525 ($6.34).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 530.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 617.88. The company has a market cap of £54.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,500.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software solutions include Accolade, an enterprise management solution; and ROI Blueprints, a project management solution. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, project and portfolio management, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, portfolio optimization, stage-gate automation, capital expenditure management, strategic initiative management, and strategic planning.

