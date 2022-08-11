Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 228.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sonendo from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

NYSE:SONX opened at $1.52 on Thursday. Sonendo has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonendo will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bjarne Bergheim acquired 30,000 shares of Sonendo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $88,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 863,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sonendo news, CEO Bjarne Bergheim bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $88,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony P. Bihl III acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 210,103 shares of company stock valued at $554,748 and have sold 12,304 shares valued at $34,205. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONX. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Sonendo during the fourth quarter valued at $18,822,000. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,477,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth $4,796,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter worth $3,851,000. Finally, Yu Fan purchased a new position in shares of Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,156,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

