Sonar (PING) Market Cap Reaches $4.16 Million

Sonar (PING) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Sonar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Sonar has a market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $19,804.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sonar has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00039376 BTC.

About Sonar

Sonar’s genesis date was June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform.

Sonar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sonar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

