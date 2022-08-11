SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.27

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 61000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

SolGold Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

