Soda Coin Market Capitalization Tops $14.73 Million (SOC)

Soda Coin (SOC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar. Soda Coin has a market cap of $14.73 million and $996,892.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soda Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Soda Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,344.04 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002101 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00129214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00036767 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00066751 BTC.

Soda Coin Coin Profile

Soda Coin is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable. Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng.

Buying and Selling Soda Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Soda Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soda Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.