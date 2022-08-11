Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Societal CDMO had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 32.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Societal CDMO Stock Up 10.3 %

NASDAQ:SCTL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 133,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,299. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $66.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80. Societal CDMO has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.67.

About Societal CDMO

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecule therapeutic development in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

