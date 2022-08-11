Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Societal CDMO had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 32.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.
Societal CDMO Stock Up 10.3 %
NASDAQ:SCTL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 133,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,299. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $66.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80. Societal CDMO has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.67.
About Societal CDMO
