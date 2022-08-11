Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Societal CDMO had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 32.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Societal CDMO Price Performance

SCTL stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,295. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Societal CDMO has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $66.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.13.

About Societal CDMO

(Get Rating)

See Also

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecule therapeutic development in the United States and internationally. It provides therapeutic development, end-to-end regulatory support, clinical and commercial manufacturing, aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging and logistics services to the global pharmaceutical market.

