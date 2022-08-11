Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Societal CDMO had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 32.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.
Societal CDMO Price Performance
SCTL stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,295. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Societal CDMO has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $66.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.13.
About Societal CDMO
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Societal CDMO (SCTL)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Societal CDMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Societal CDMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.