smARTOFGIVING 1-Day Volume Tops $50,670.00 (AOG)

smARTOFGIVING (AOG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. smARTOFGIVING has a market cap of $28.36 million and approximately $50,670.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001578 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, smARTOFGIVING has traded up 23.4% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004105 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00015472 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038301 BTC.
smARTOFGIVING Coin Profile
smARTOFGIVING’s total supply is 2,003,485,058 coins and its circulating supply is 73,780,484 coins. smARTOFGIVING’s official website is www.smartofgiving.com. smARTOFGIVING’s official Twitter account is @AogCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
smARTOFGIVING Coin Trading
