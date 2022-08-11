Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Sells 79,117 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,117 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $26.08. 4,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,221. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.