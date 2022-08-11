Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Purchases New Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after buying an additional 10,326,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,491,000 after buying an additional 3,132,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after buying an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,002,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,762,000 after buying an additional 1,500,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,786 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

MRK stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.90. 394,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,771,530. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.53. The stock has a market cap of $225.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

