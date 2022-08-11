SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Trading Down 14%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 14% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.16. 11,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 414,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SKYT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SkyWater Technology to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

