Skylight Health Group (SLHG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.
Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 million. On average, analysts expect Skylight Health Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Skylight Health Group Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SLHG opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Skylight Health Group has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81.
Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.
