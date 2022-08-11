Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,119 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $30,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.07.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SPG opened at $111.38 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.08%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

