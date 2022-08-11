Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 189,119 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $30,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.07.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SPG opened at $111.38 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.08%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

