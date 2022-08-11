Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 88.9% from the July 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II Stock Down 40.0 %

Shares of SPKBW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.32.

