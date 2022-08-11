SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSLV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 369.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of XSLV traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.64. 150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,500. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average is $46.80. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $42.26 and a 1-year high of $52.89.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.