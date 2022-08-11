SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Takes $8.21 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,206,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $424.59. The company had a trading volume of 277,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,722. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $393.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

