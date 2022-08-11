SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Takes $1.92 Million Position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc owned approximately 0.26% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 432,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,485 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,835,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 267,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 30,482 shares during the period.

Get Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Price Performance

LVHD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,506. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.