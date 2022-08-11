SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after buying an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1,628.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 239,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225,516 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,294,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $202.98. 5,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,712. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.06. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $169.62 and a one year high of $241.06.

