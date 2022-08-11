SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 30,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,669. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.47. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.