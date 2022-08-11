SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
VEU traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 30,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,669. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.47. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $64.73.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.